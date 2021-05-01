ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ZIM opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

