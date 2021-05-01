Zazove Associates LLC Acquires 87,904 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,904 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 50,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

