Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

