Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

