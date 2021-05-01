Zacks Investment Research Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $107.50

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective upped by Zacks Investment Research to $107.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,541,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

