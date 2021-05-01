Zacks Investment Research Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $227.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average is $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

