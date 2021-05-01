Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

