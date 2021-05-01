Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

HTBK opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.