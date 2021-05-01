Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Hold

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

