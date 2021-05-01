Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

