Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

MGY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

