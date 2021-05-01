Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Hold

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

LAWS stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

