Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

