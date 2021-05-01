Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 12,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,522. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

