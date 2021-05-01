Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. CareDx has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

