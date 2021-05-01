Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RYB Education.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE RYB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 30,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07.
About RYB Education
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.