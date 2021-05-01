Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 30,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.