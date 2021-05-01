Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

Shares of HUBS traded down $13.78 on Friday, hitting $526.45. 476,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,533. HubSpot has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.