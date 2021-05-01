Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

