Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLMD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. 143,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.