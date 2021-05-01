Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $3.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.18. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.47. 4,413,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,614. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.14.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

