Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $63.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $250.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $263.58 million, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Information Services Group by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.