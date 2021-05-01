Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Incyte posted earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Incyte stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.38. 1,068,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

