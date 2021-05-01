Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

GWPH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.00. 412,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.18. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $681,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

