Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 355,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.