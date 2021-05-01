Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 596,780 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

