Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Purple Innovation also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 561,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

