Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of ($5.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,522. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.