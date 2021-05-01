Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. NewAge posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $90.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NBEV opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NewAge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewAge by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

