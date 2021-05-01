Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.06 Million

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $337.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.57 million to $362.42 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $245.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 2,538,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,394. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.