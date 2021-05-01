Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 214,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.