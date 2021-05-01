Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.93. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000.

GTLS traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,783. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

