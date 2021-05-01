Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Critical Contrast

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yum China and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 6 0 2.75 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $81.68, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 3.01 $713.00 million $1.88 33.47 BBQ $82.27 million 1.49 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum China beats BBQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. In addition, it operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Huang Ji Huang, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 restaurants, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

