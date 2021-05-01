Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

