Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 46,473 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

