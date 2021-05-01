Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. Analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

