Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $70.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Yandex by 23.4% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 160,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 8.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 1,896,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 192.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. Yandex has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

