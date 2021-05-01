xRhodium (XRC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $364.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002641 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003954 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019654 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.