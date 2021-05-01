XMON (XMON) Price Hits $1,250.42 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $1,250.42 or 0.02171218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.