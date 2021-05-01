Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

XLNX stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.