Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.