Wrapped BNB Price Tops $623.20 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and $555.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,136,567 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

