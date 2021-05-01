Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Tops $410,159.77 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00010813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $410,159.77 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00283537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.75 or 0.01080566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00721966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,648.89 or 0.99709350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

