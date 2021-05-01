WPP (LON:WPP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 975.60 ($12.75). 2,595,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,467. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 816.24. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.