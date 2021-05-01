Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report sales of $69.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.77 million to $73.74 million. Wingstop reported sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $288.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.41 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 431,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,881. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

