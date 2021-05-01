WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.18 million and the lowest is $409.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,343. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

