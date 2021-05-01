William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

