Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

