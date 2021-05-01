Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,128 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

