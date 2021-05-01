Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 10,950 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

