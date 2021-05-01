Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $593,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

